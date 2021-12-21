After Britney Spears only very recently was released from the conservatorship her father, Jamie Spears, had mandated for well over a decade, he’s already back asking for more. Spears spoke out about how abusive her father and the rest of her family were when they were legally in control of her life, and even cited the limitation of her ability to get pregnant, engaged, or married. Jamie is also reportedly under investigation by the FBI for illegal wiretaps he installed to surveil his daughter.

According to reporting from Variety, now that he’s been suspended from the conservatorship, and legal proceedings are needed to tie up loose ends, Jamie has asked the court for “confirmation, authorization and direction” to have Britney pay for the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship. While he was her conservator, Britney was required to pay Jamie’s legal fees, even while she was petitioning to be free from him. “Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” the petition continued.

Britney’s lawyer, who she was only recently legally allowed to hire, Matthew Rosengart, called Jamie’s request calling it “legally meritless” and an “abomination” as Spears was “suspended ignominiously.”

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Rosengart’s statement began. “The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”