Anybody who has listened to music over the past few years knows who Billie Eilish is, but that wasn’t always the case. She had an early supporter in Jared Leto, though, and he revealed that before Eilish was with a record label, he considered signing her himself.

Speaking about Eilish and Finneas with James Corden, the actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars leader revealed that the sibling pair once performed at a small dinner party at his house and impressed his guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio:

“They weren’t signed and I thought that maybe I would try and sign them. They were so incredibly talented and just special people. The music is one thing, but I think they [are] just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people. I quite like them a lot. At one point, they played at my house. I had a little dinner for like 12 people and I said, ‘Hey, will you guys come and play a couple of songs,’ and they were like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and they showed up with like a Guitar Center PA and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know… it shouldn’t have sounded that good, it was impossible that it sounded that good. I remember Leo DiCaprio was there and a couple of other people and they were just like, ‘How did you find these people and, like, who are they?’ Everyone was just jaws on the floor, 12 people max at my place in the hills. Yeah, just great people. I’m huge fans, too.”

