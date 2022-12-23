Jay Wheeler is now a married man. On Wednesday (December 21), the rising Puerto Rican star revealed that he wed Venezuelan singer Zhamira Zambrano in a sweet TikTok post.

Wheeler rose to prominence in 2020 with his breakthrough hit “La Curiosidad.” Myke Towers featured on the original version. Two remixes were later released with star-studded features from Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Jhayco, and Lunay. In September, he teamed up with his wife-to-be Zambrano for their duet “Dicelo.” In October, Wheeler proposed to her at the iconic El Coliseo in Puerto Rico.

On TikTok, Wheeler uploaded a video of the civil ceremony with the caption: “I got married.” In the post, Zambrano can be seen dancing in her wedding dress to their song “Dicelo.” Wheeler yells, “I got married with the best woman in the world!” He later joins Zambrano for the impromptu sing-along.

Yesterday, Wheeler uploaded intimate photos from the wedding that showed the newlyweds kissing. “mr & mrs,” he wrote in the caption. Wheeler also received well wishes from other reggaeton music stars. Both Justin Quiles and Zion from Zion y Lennox wrote “Congratulations!” in the comments.

This past year, Wheeler released two albums. El Amor Y Yo dropped right before Valentine’s Day. He then followed that up with Emociones in August.