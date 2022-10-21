Jhayco has teamed up with his fellow romantics of reggaeton for his “En La De Ella” music video. In the nostalgic video that was released today (October 21), the Puerto Rican singer joined forces with Colombian artist Feid and Panamanian star Sech.

“En La De Ella” is Jhayco’s first taste of new music since his artist rebrand in May. With the release of “Sensual Bebé,” he shortened his name from Jhay Cortez to Jhayco. In 2020, he reached the top of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart with his Bad Bunny collaboration “Dákiti.” The two artists regrouped earlier this year for “Tarot” on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album.

In “En La De Ella,” Jhayco is joined by Feid and Sech. This dream team of artists are known for their sentimental reggaeton sounds in their hits. The song was produced by Colombian producers Sky and Jowan, who are behind many of Feid’s biggest songs. Jhayco, Feid, and Sech’s romantic yet sensual flows converge as they serenade the women that they’re interested in. The trio celebrates women living their best lives in the club with this alluring reggaeton banger.

The video for “En La De Ella” was directed by Deathofgian. Jhayco, Feid, and Sech soundtrack a dark city night with their collaboration. The song is part of what Jhayco calls his “Vida Rockstar” era. He is nominated at the 2022 American Music Awards for Favorite Male Latin Artist.