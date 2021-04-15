Back in March, there were reports that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement. At the time, Lopez and Rodriguez denied the rumors, telling CNN that they were “working through some things.” Lopez also responded to the rumors herself with some help from Saweetie’s “Pretty B*tch Freestyle.” Now, though, it’s official, as the pair has confirmed that they no longer plan to get married and have broken up.

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. pic.twitter.com/WRGQSrJbBF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

They shared a statement with Today, which was revealed this morning. In it, the now-former couple said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Prior to today’s official reveal, rumors about Lopez and Rodriguez’s split once again surfaced this week, when some people noticed that in a series of photos Lopez posted on Instagram (taken on the set of her movie Shotgun Wedding), she was not wearing her engagement ring.