On Friday Page Six reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement, breaking up after four years of dating. The alleged split occurred as Rodriguez continues spring training for the upcoming Major League Baseball season and as Lopez shoots her next movie, Shotgun Wedding. But it turns out things between the couple may not be entirely done, as they came forward to clear the air about the rumors.

In a statement to CNN on Saturday, Lopez and Rodriguez denied that they broke up, though they did admit they’re “working through some things.” The original report also claimed that the couple’s split was due to an allegation of infidelity between Rodriguez and reality-show star Madison LeCroy, who appears in Bravo’s Southern Charm. That claim was also labeled as false, as per TMZ.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s engagement began in 2019, just after two years of dating. A date for their wedding was set, but they were forced to postpone it multiple times, something she spoke about on Access Hollywood. “We had to cancel the wedding because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” Lopez said. She also added that their goal was to “wait it out,” saying, “everything’s cool and it’ll happen when the time is right. I feel like it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that’s not what life is about.”