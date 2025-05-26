Taylor Swift is one of this year’s most-nominated artists at the 2025 American Music Awards, with six nods: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist, Album Of The Year, Favorite Pop Album (both for The Tortured Poets Department), and Collaboration Of The Year (“Fortnight” with Post Malone). That said, she has not been announced as a performer or as somebody set to make an official appearance at the show.

But, some fans are holding out hope that she will turn up, specifically to announce her long-awaited re-recorded album Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

For the past few days on X (formerly Twitter), fans have shared jokes (like this one and this one) about Swift’s surprise at all the speculation. Others have pointed out that Swift tends to attend the show when she’s not otherwise occupied, and some have noted that Swift is just days removed from sharing an extended listen of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, suggesting that this could be part of her bringing attention to the re-recorded album before formally announcing it.

This also wouldn’t be Swift’s first time making a surprise awards show appearance, like she did at the VMAs in 2022.

Whatever the case, the answer will be clear tonight, when the show airs at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, find the full list of this year’s AMAs nominees here and learn more about the 2025 ceremony here.