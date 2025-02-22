Bennifer is legally no more. Although Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August 2024, the former couple were still married in the court’s eyes.

According to AP, the superstars’ relationship status has officially and legally been updated. Based on documents obtained by the outlet, yesterday (February 21), Los Angeles County Superior Court finalized Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s dissolution of their marriage. Following the signature of a judge, the entertainers have now been declared legally single.

While Lopez and Affleck reportedly reached a settlement in their divorce on January 6, their marital status did not budge. Due to a California statue, Lopez and Affleck’s divorce dissolution could not go into effect until six months after its filing (which was February 21).

Elsewhere in the court documents, Lopez and Affleck amicably reached a settled through mediation back in September. Limited of that settlement have been revealed.

One of the first notes claim Lopez has dropped Affleck from her legal name. Also, neither party will pay the other spousal support.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022. Nearly a year before Lopez’s August 2024 divorce filing, the filing states the pair had already separated. Despite their divorce, the former couple have reminder amicable or so their public sightings suggests.