Jennifer Lopez Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce From Ben Affleck

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading to their own separate blocks from now on.

After weeks of speculation, today (August 20) TMZ has exclusively shared that the “Can’t Get Enough” singer formally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

In the outlet’s report, it claimed that Lopez submitted the necessary paperwork with the Los Angeles County Superior Court. While the filing didn’t come as a surprise, considering the pair put their martial estate up for sale. However, there are two details surrounding the alleged legal action that made supporters raise an eyebrow.

According to TMZ, Lopez submitted the documents on her own, without an attorney (which is legally referred to as pro per). Another shocker in the matter is what a source alleged. The insider claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Despite trying to shut down rumors that there was trouble in their rekindled romance, in the forms, Lopez alleged noted their date of separation was April 26, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot back in July 2022 after supposedly reuniting in April 2021. Since reconnecting, the duo have featured each other as a muse in their works. For Affleck, that was a string of Dunkin commercials including a Super Bowl 2024 slot. As for Lopez, it’s her latest album and supporting film, This Is Me…Now.