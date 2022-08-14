Amid dealing with a stalker ex-husband, as well as another ex-husband claiming that their kids are avoiding her, Britney Spears has been through the wringer in recent months. However, this isn’t stopping her from enjoying her married life to her husband, Sam Asghari, as well as her life free of a conservatorship.

In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Spears shared a clip of herself in good spirits, dancing to music.

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!,” said Spears in a caption. “As Jennifer Lopez once said, ’You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice ‘ !!! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL Psss I shot this today !!!”

Lopez caught wind of the post, and encouraged Spears to “#StayStrong” in a tweet sharing an image of the two.

This coming Friday, Spears is set to release a new version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” called “Hold Me Closer,” which features John himself. You can pre-save the single here.