Still sharing a Netflix account with an old flame and need to get the password? That’s nothing compared to the awkwardness of promoting a movie that’s produced by your soon-to-be former husband. This highly specific scenario is what Jennifer Lopez is going through at the moment.

On Friday, the actress attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new movie, Unstoppable, less than three weeks after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. (He’s listed as a producer of the sports drama, along with Matt Damon.) She wore what People described as “a sexy floor-length silver Tamara Ralph dress with high splits up both sides, tied together with oversized black velvet bows and revealing her daring and sultry side boob.” In other words, she wore a revenge dress, one that has people talking.

“Jennifer Lopez redefined both the revenge dress & the Girl Who Is Going to Be OK meme at the #TIFF premiere of #Unstoppable. Say what you will about her, but she is a master of making sure her story is told the way she wants it to be told,” @tomandlorenzo wrote on X, while @JLoverJin (who might be slightly biased) added, “Damn!!!! One of the best revenge dress I’ve ever seen!”

Judge the “most iconic nearly-naked revenge dress” for yourself below.

For what it’s worth, Affleck was not at the premiere.

Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome as wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg but persevered to win the NCAA national championship in 2011. Lopez plays his mother, Judy, a domestic abuse survivor.

“I have the pleasure to introduce [her], because it was a pleasure and honor to not only meet but portray a woman that poured her heart, soul, and her blood, literally, into her children, teaching them that nothing is more important than family,” Lopez said at the premiere while introducing the real-life Judy Robles. “Against all odds and obstacles, she rose, leading by example to show her children that they, too could be unstoppable.”

Unstoppable comes out in December.