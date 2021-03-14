This past week was a bit more newsworthy for Jennifer Lopez than she probably would’ve liked. That’s because it was reported that she and fiancee Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement as a result of rumored infidelity on the former Major League Baseball player’s end. The couple quickly shut down the report and said they were simply “working on some things.” While that seemed to be quite the flame, for the time being, Lopez wasn’t done answering the reports. On Sunday, she took a shot at the rumors in a video that used Saweetie’s “Pretty B*tch Freestyle.”

The post is a montage of numerous moments that have resulted in Lopez landing in headlines, including a picture of herself in a white one-piece suit that caught the attention of social media. However, the most notable part of the video comes as Saweetie raps, “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a b*tch / Speakin’ on my moves like it’s news, you a snitch.”

As this part of the song plays, Lopez displays a few news headlines from her rumored breakup with Rodriguez before drowning out the music for a quick second to say, “You’re dumb.” It’s safe to say the pop star and actress isn’t going to let these stop her from enjoying her weekend.

You can watch the video above.

