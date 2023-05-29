You would assume that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake being married since October 2012 — and together since 2007 — is knowledge acquired in Pop Culture 101, but if the internet has taught us anything, it’s that no assumption is safe.

On May 15, Timberlake responded to a TikTok comment congratulating him because his “girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel.” Timberlake’s TikTok showed him lowering his sunglasses to give the illusion that he’s reading the comment and whispering, “Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.” He captioned the post, “From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend.'” The 10-time Grammy winner also updated his TikTik bio to “Jessica Biel’s boyfriend,” just in case anyone else is confused. (Timberlake’s TikTok is approaching 22 million views as of Monday morning, May 29.)

Biel joined the fun last week with an Instagram selfie of her and Timberlake seemingly on a golf course alongside the caption, “My boyfriend.”

Timberlake commented, “I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me? [hearts-as-eyes emoji]”

Biel and Timberlake share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, who was born during summer 2020 and later described by Biel on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast as her “secret COVID baby” (as noted by People). Hopefully, when they’re older, they can appreciate their parents’ internet savvy.