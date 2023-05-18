Justin Timberlake isn’t the most active TikTok user: His first post came in July 2022 and he’s only shared five total videos on his account. It appears the singer/actor may not check the account all that often either, since he’s just now responding to a particularly notable comment left on one of his videos. He nailed the response, though.

In October 2022, he shared a video of himself and Jessica Biel, to whom he’s been married since 2012, on top of a mountain, marveling at the view together. Aside from the nice-looking landscape, the video is relatively innocuous, but people love the top comment. It comes from a person named David, it has over 23,000 likes, and it reads, “I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats! [starry eyed emoji] [thumbs up emoji].”

Well, a couple days ago, Timberlake finally carved some time out of his day to respond to the viral comment.

Replying to the comment in a new video, Timberlake lowers his sunglasses and offers a simple and hushed, “Yeah, yeah… yeah.” He added in the post caption, “From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend.'” Indeed, the bio on his TikTok profile currently reads, “Jessica Biel’s boyfriend.”

Check out the video below.