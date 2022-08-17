Harry Styles’ Love On Tour 2022 got underway this week. In support of his wildly popular latest album, Harry’s House, the Love On Tour began in Toronto and will be making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin. The Love On Tour 2022 plays itself out like a row of residencies, with Styles playing multiple shows in each of those cities and turning them into his “Harry’s House.” In New York City and Los Angels, Styles added five additional dates to bring the grand total to 15 shows in both cities. And while the Love on Tour 2022 presents itself as the ultimate experience of Harry Styles and Harry’s House, it’s also a showcase for some excellent opening acts. So who are they?

Who Are Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour 2022’ Openers?

The two Toronto concerts on Harry Styles’ Love On Tour 2022 at Scotiabank Arena featured Los Angeles indie singer-songwriter Madi Diaz. The fifteen-night residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden has London-born, Brooklyn-based Blood Orange, which is fronted by the incomparable avant-pop musician Dev Hynes. The five nights of gigs at Austin’s Moody Center have Gabriels as support, a neo-R&B/soul trio based in Los Angeles who we named as an Artist To Watch earlier this year. Five nights at Chicago’s United Center will feature British R&B/pop chanteuse Jessie Ware as the opening act, while the final fifteen-night residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has the legendary folk-rocker, Ben Harper, as the opening act.

All in all, these five opening acts make Harry Styles’ highly-anticipated Love On Tour 2022 even more alluring.