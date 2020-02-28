Jessie Ware’s New Single ‘Spotlight’ Is More Slow-Burning Pop With A Disco Edge

English songwriter Jessie Ware is set to return in 2020 with a new album, and tonight she shared the new lead single that introduces her new direction. Following up 2017’s Glasshouse, Ware dropped a new song toward the end of last year, “Mirage (Don’t Stop),” which was clubby and a little more upbeat than a lot of her slow-burning ballads.

But tonight’s new track, “Spotlight” splits the difference between a club track and the ballads of Jessie past, finding a warmer, soulful vibe to go along with the beat — but the disco vibes are still there. In the video, Jessie and a train full of dancing, singing passengers move in and out of frozen moments and karaoke-ing along with Jessie. It’s surreal and sweet in all the right ways. Earlier today, Ware announced that her fourth full-length album is officially titled What’s Your Pleasure (word to Feist) and it will arrive this summer, on June 5.

https://www.instagram.com/jessieware/?utm_source=ig_embed

In a heartfelt Instagram post sharing the cover art and shouting out her many collaborators, Ware called the album “a two-year labour of love with the dream team,” mentioning artists like Kindness, Shungudzo Kuyimba and Metronomy in her caption. With that many amazing collaborators in tow, this album is poised to be Ware’s best yet. We’ll be looking for more new music this spring before the full thing drops in June.