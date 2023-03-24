Jimin Shares The Enthralling Video For His Invigorating Song ‘Like Crazy’

Last month, Jimin of BTS announced his debut solo album Face. The lead single “Set Me Free Pt. 2” got fans excited, and now the full album is available, along with an enthralling video for the track “Like Crazy.”

Fittingly, the singer went all-out for “Like Crazy,” having a fun time at a club. The video is colorful and invigorating, serving as the perfect visual accompaniment to the exuberant song.

About the video for “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” he previously said that he “tried to express the grand scale of the song and [the ideas of] determination, passion, and overcoming.” This video is similarly capturing that ambition and excitement, taking the music to the next level through cinematic scenes.

“BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album Face,” the label, BigHit Music, shared in a statement upon the announcement of the record. “Face is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the Face release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”

Watch the video for “Like Crazy” above.

Face is out now via BigHit. Find more information here.