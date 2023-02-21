Jimin is now the next BTS member that’s adding some new solo music, since the band is currently on hiatus until 2025 because of Jin’s mandatory military service. His debut solo album, Face, is dropping next month — and fans have a lot to be excited for.

“BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album Face,” the label, BigHit Music, shared in a statement (via Soompi). “Face is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the Face release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”

While Jimin had previously hinted at its arrival during a WeVerse stream earlier this month, it had yet to be official. The announcement was also accompanied by a mysterious trailer, which features ocean waves and drops of water.

Last year, BTS’ J-Hope and RM both released their solo albums, Jin collaborated with Coldplay on “The Astronaut,” and Jungkook dropped his new song, “Dreamers.” Meanwhile, Suga is gearing up for his new world tour — making him the first member of the band to do so alone.

With Jimin now rounding out the bunch, it shows that each member intends to be a powerhouse force.

Face is out 3/24 via BigHit. Pre-orders for the album are available starting tomorrow (Feb. 22).