Lil Nas X had a terrific night at the 2022 MTV VMAs yesterday, as he had seven nominations (tied with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar for the most) and ended the show with three wins. By his own admission, the rapper apparently only processed those victories this morning, though, thanks to a number of drinks he enjoyed last night.

Sharing some photos of himself holding his trophies, Nas wrote on Twitter today, “i was drunk af last night ngl just realized i won 3 thank u vmas [crying emoji] [hearts emoji].”

i was drunk af last night ngl just realized i won 3 thank u vmas 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/GYwhBdOs98 — NASARATI (@LilNasX) August 29, 2022

Despite his state, he seemed pretty coherent alongside Jack Harlow as they accepted their Best Collaboration award for “Industry Baby,” especially considering that acceptance speeches are often a moment when excited artists are at their most flustered.

Meanwhile, he recently noted he has some stuff for fans to look forward to, saying, “I have some unexpected things, collaborations coming up. I wouldn’t want to ruin those, though. […] I do have something very special coming really soon around the time of my tour starting. That’s something I’m super excited about music-wise.” As for that tour, he noted, “Without giving it away, all I can say is it’s more of a show than it is a concert.”

