Last week, former Uproxx cover star Joe Jonas visited Jake Shane’s Therapuss and shared the backstory of his forthcoming solo studio album. The famed Jonas Brother was not ready to divulge the album’s title or release date, however, but he is now.

On Wednesday, July 17, Jonas announced Music For People Who Believe In Love will be released on October 18.

Jonas also shared a lengthy statement about the album via press release, as seen below:

“I am thrilled to share my new solo album with you – Music For People Who Believe In Love. This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me. When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment. It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about. This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living. I feel incredibly fortunate to travel the world and connect with people through my music, as well as having had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented musicians, songwriters, and producers on this project. A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, ‘What do you want them to feel?’ This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music. The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience, and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish. This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy! With love and gratitude, Joe”

Jonas previously announced “Work It Out,” the lead single, would arrive on Friday, July 19. This will be Jonas’ first album release outside of Jonas Brothers and DNCE since 2011.

Music For People Who Believe In Love is out 10/18 via Republic Records. Find more information here.