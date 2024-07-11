Joe Jonas is plenty busy with the Jonas Brothers, Uproxx’s June 2023 cover stars, but he has some things to get off his chest individually.

On Wednesday, July 10, Jonas announced he will release “Work It Out” as his next solo single on July 19. He posted the single’s cover artwork and an Instagram Reel presumably teasing a snippet of the song with the written message, “I’m both excited and emotional as I’m gearing up to release new music. I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians and creators. I hope you find as much happiness and peace as I do when you listen to these songs.” So, all indications point toward “Work It Out” beginning a larger rollout toward a solo project.

The snippet sounds identical to a longer snippet Jonas posted on TikTok in late May. If it is indeed the same song, Jonas sings, “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad ’cause you’re makin’ the room uncomfortable / OK, I get it, right now, you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes, I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies, and that’s the hardest truth / Call your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

Since last September, Jonas has been navigating a very public divorce from actress Sophie Turner, including a nasty custody battle that was resolved in October.

In May 2023, the Jonas Brothers released The Album and have since been staging their massive headlining Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. See all of their remaining dates here.