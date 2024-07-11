On Wednesday, July 10, Joe Jonas announced he will release “Work It Out” as his next solo single on July 19. On Wednesday night, the former Uproxx cover star served as the latest guest on Jake Shane’s Therapuss and divulged details about the song and his upcoming solo album.

Jonas explained that he’d worked on a song initially intended for a Jonas Brothers album, but he “was listening to it, and I was like, ‘Damn, I really like this song,’ and starting to feel like I don’t know why, but I want this song for myself — not just the Brothers — and I also feel like it’s not DNCE, which is another band I’m in.”

He continued, “I asked my brothers’ blessings, and I was like, hey, I wanna go work on — I don’t wanna call it solo, but I want to go do something on my own, and I don’t feel like it’s DNCE, and I need to go just express some stuff for myself. And they’re like, ‘Go for it.’ Nick booked a movie. Kevin was going to do another season of Claim To Fame, and so I had a window of time, and I locked myself away.”

Jonas noted that he worked with Alexander 23, Muna’s Josette Maskin (another former Uproxx cover star), Jason Evigan, Tommy English, Paris Carney, and other “great friends of mine.”

The 34-year-old said his upcoming solo album came together in two-to-three weeks, and it will be “the most personal music I’ve ever put out.” Jonas didn’t reveal a specific release date for the album, but he estimated that it will arrive “later this year,” and he plans to “probably release a few more songs before the album comes out.”

It will all begin with “Work It Out,” which was co-written with Blush and Evigan. Jonas played the song’s chorus for the first time with Shane. Jonas sings, in part, “Get up, get up, get up, get up / What are you whining about? / No, nobody’s gonna save you now / No, nobody’s gonna pull you out / Brush your shoulders off.”

Watch the full Therapuss episode above, and check out Jonas’ posts announcing “Work It Out” below.