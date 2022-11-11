Khalid and Joe Jonas released their new collaboration, “Not Alone,” today. The somber piano ballad opens with Jonas on the first verse as Khalid tackles the second. Still, their voices perfectly complement one another to create a hauntingly emotional song. By the end, they introduce an electronic instrumental element that really drives the powerful message home. “You are not alone,” the duo sings together.

The song, which was co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv, is set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Devotion, as it plays in the end credits. Jonas is also acting in the war movie as the supporting character of Marty Goode. It hits theaters on November 23.

Along with their duet, Jonas and Khalid will be debuting the “Not Alone” music video later this afternoon.

“Khalid came on and finished it up,” Jonas told Popsugar. “It’s a beautiful, tragic song about being away from those that you really care about and always being there for them if you can’t physically be there for them.”

“It’s spiritual — I’d say it’s a little spiritual in some senses,” he added. “I am really proud of the work we did, and I think it’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

Listen to Joe Jonas and Khalid’s new song “Not Alone” above.