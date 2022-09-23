Khalid wears his heart on his sleeve, but his new video for “Satellite” shows that the person who has stolen his heart is often some distance away.

The Levi Turner-directed visual could function as a commercial for Sony as it depicts love in the 21st century through PS5s, computer screens, and televisions. The Fort Stewart artist stares into the distance through a window, wondering where his lover is when she isn’t on his mind. Only, she is always on his mind.

“You’re like a satellite that’s crossing through my mind / It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you,” the 24-year-old sings. Notably, he shows off his knack for choreography as he is flanked by backup dancers. The tune is so infectious that a woman roller skating through the street has to stop in her tracks, return to the wall of television screens she passed, and join in on the dance party.

Khalid has shared a few singles this year, namely “Numb,” “Skyline,” and “Last Call.” His last project Scenic Drive (The Tape) was released in December 2021 and featured a star-studded cast of artists such as 6lack, Lucky Daye, JID, Majid Jordan, Ari Lennox, Smino, and more.

Check out Khalid’s futuristic new video for “Satellite” above.