After starring on Game of Thrones for all eight seasons, Sophie Turner knows how to drop a body, which is apparently something her husband Joe Jonas should’ve prepared for when she was invited to roast him for Netflix. While taking the stage for The Jonas Brother Family Roast, Turner ruthlessly dragged Jonas for the infamous “purity rings” that he and his brothers wore during the height of their pop star fame. The rings essentially symbolized that the brothers would abstain from sex until they got married, and Turner didn’t hold back on the “laughably, toe-curlingly lame” gesture.

“This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example,” Turner said while appearing to go easy on the purity rings, until she didn’t. “Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

That last line got a huge reaction out of Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas who were also on hand to roast their respective Jonas spouses.

Sophie Turner has something to say about those purity rings… Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ena5YnK0O6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021

But Turner wasn’t done there. She took one last swing at the purity rings and the entire Walt Disney Company in the process. Via Mediaite:

“To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella,” she continued. “Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me. And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.”

The Jonas Brother Family Roast is currently streaming on Netflix.

