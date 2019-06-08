Getty Image

Keeping a marriage secret from your family is no easy task. The secrecy becomes especially difficult if you’re a famous pop singer and marrying the star of one of the most popular TV series in modern history. But apparently it worked for Joe Jonas, at least for a little bit. Jonas recently admitted that he didn’t tell his parents about his Las Vegas elopement with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner— until they had read about it online.

Jonas spilled the details on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Hits1. “They did find out online,” Jonas said. “Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘Look, this is not the most important day.’ There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever’s in town.”

Jonas spoke about how his parents heard the news. “They have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” he said. Jonas said after his parents found out, he had a lot of apologizing to do. “So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.'”

The couple are officially married after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, but People reports their big wedding will be held in France.