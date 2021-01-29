After a few years out of the game, JoJo has been back in all of her mononymous glory. Since a strong 2016 return, Mad Love, a record that came after a decade-long absence, now she’s putting albums out at a slightly faster pace, following up with a fourth record last year, Good To Know and a Christmas project, December Baby. But it looks like fans won’t have to wait another four – or ten — years for more new music from JoJo, because she’s back tonight with another new single.

“American Mood” is a complete 180 for the pop star, who usually leans into a polished R&B song. This song, on the other hand, is a folksy, almost country single with lots of finger-picked guitar and muted vocals from the powerhouse singer. Thematically, the song addresses immaturity and privilege in America, veering toward Jackson Browne in more ways than just the sonics, reflecting on the material differences that separate people. “American mood / to all the kids without a silver spoon,” she sings. “You deserve much more this one’s for you.”

Though it is a tonal change for Jojo, the shift in genre only helps reveal how versatile she is as a vocalist and a performer. Against the odds, she pulls it off. And for what it’s worth, I did see her show up as a surprise guest at a Maren Morris show in 2019. So if she’s going to keep going down this road, let’s hope those two have collab in the can. Listen above.