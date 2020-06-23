JoJo Seeks Catharsis In Her Emotional ‘Small Things’ Video

Following a period of relative musical inactivity, JoJo has mounted a successful return. Her 2016 album, Mad Love, achieved a peak of No. 6 on the Billboard 200, and her latest, this year’s Good To Know, bowed at the same position on the Top R&B Albums chart. Now she has given her fans more of what they want with a new video for “Small Things.”

JoJo shared a note about the song and surreal video, writing in its description:

“I’ve been trying to wait for the right moment to share this video with you. With everything going on in the world and in our own backyard, I didn’t want anyone to misconstrue its release as some kind of indication that I’ve moved on from the revolution at hand, here in America. I want to say it clear as day: Black people made me who I am. Not only my longest standing friendships, but also the record executives, mentors, teachers, romantic partners, and loyal fans who believed in me and took a chance on me – they have all shaped me. Without their support in every way, and without the artists who inspire me to make music, I would not exist. My support for Black lives/art/love/safety/freedom is not a phase nor does it have an expiration date. I’m honored to be a part of R&B culture and I never take my warm reception for granted. Here’s a piece of art that we made to express how painful it can be to hold in your feelings. To act like you’re okay, when- in all honesty- you’re not. I wanted to video to feel like catharsis. A special thank you to these beautiful artists/dancers for blessing this video with their incredible talents – Morgan Choice, Halima Dodo, Dominique Battiste and Alexandra Carson. ‘The function of freedom is to try to free someone else.’ – Toni Morrison Always grateful. Always yours,

Jo.”

Watch the “Small Things” video above.

