Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers has spent the last two years celebrating the entirety of their discography as part of The Tour. But as The Album proved, the musical siblings still have more creativity in the tank.

Today (March 21), the Jonas Brothers put broke up rumors to bed yet again with another infectious song, “Love Me To Heaven.”

On the angelic new tune, the Jonas Brothers take romantic admiration to biblical heights. Nick opens by leaning into the tune’s theme of yearning, singing: “There’s a lonely vintage aching in my chest / Every single night, you ain’t in my sight line / Almost holy, how this feeling never rests / It should be a crime how you take me so, so high.”

Nick and Joe add, “Could give me everything, but it ain’t enough / You can’t put a price on the human touch / I could be down, but you love me to heaven / Love me to Heaven, babe / Turns out the northern lights don’t impress me much / Guess I’m just a fool for the human touch /I could be down, but you love me to Heaven / Love me to Heaven, babe.”

Listen to the Jonas Brothers’ new single, “Love Me To Heaven”, above.