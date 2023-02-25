The Jonas Brothers dropped their new song, “Wings,” complete with a carefree music video. It stars The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson, as she and some friends are brought back to life by the high-energy song. The three girls dance around the hotel room, proving they can keep the party going.

In addition, the new song was executive produced by Jon Bellion (Halsey, Justin Bieber) and channels ’80s pop. “Wings” will be included on the band’s forthcoming album, titled The Album, when it drops in May.

‘Wings’ is the perfect start to this new chapter for us,” the JoBros shared in a statement. “Working with Jon pushed us to explore our artistry in a way we never have before. The song is a great first taste of that creative exploration and what’s to come with The Album.”

“We wanted to wipe the palette clean and demolish every expectation and box the brothers have ever been put into out the gate,” Bellion added. “We pushed ourselves to launch this thing musically into space while grounding it in a sort of Americana / Laurel Canyon nostalgia. There was a time when structure and composition mattered not only loops and vibes, and we dove into that mind frame.”

Last, but certainly not least, the sibling trio announced that they’ll be performing five of their albums during a Broadway run next month. More information is available here.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ new video for “Wings” above. Below, find the cover art and complete tracklist for The Album.

1. “Miracle”

2. “Montana Sky”

3. “Wings”

4. “Sail Away”

5. “Americana”

6. “Celebrate!”

7. “Waffle House”

8. “Vacation Eyes”

9. “Summer In The Hamptons”

10. “Summer Baby”

11. “Little Bird”

12. “Walls” feat. Jon Bellion

The Album is out 5/12 via Republic. Pre-order it here.