Nick and Joe Jonas are famously part of a pair of high-profile marriages: Nick has been married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas since 2018, while Joe tied the knot with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner last year. In addition to making their lives more fulfilling, these marriages also have the benefit of giving the Jonas Brothers convenient celebrity cameos for their videos.

The bros just shared a new clip for the song “What A Man Gotta Do,” and in it, they, Chopra, Turner, and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle re-create scenes from classic movies. Nick does his take on the famous scene from Risky Business, in which Tom Cruise slides across the floor in his socks, underwear, white shirt, and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Joe and Turner cosplay as Danny and Sandy during the dance contest in Grease. For his part, Kevin does his best John Cusack from Say Anything, although he is forced to hold a phone over his head outside of Danielle’s bedroom, instead of a boombox.

All the aforementioned members of the extended Jonas family also appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ video for “Sucker.”

“What A Man Gotta Do” is the Jonas Brothers’ second new song since their comeback album Happiness Begins, following the holiday single “Like It’s Christmas.”

Watch the “What A Man Gotta Do” video above.