Nick Jonas was pulling double duty tonight at the Billboard Music Awards. Not only was he the host of the award show, but the JoBro also made time to join up with his brothers for a performance of “Leave Before You Love Me,” their collab with the masked DJ sensation, Marshmello. Fresh off the release of his own solo album, Spaceman, Nick is balancing his musical career with the band he has with his brothers Joe and Kevin, and clearly the three have the juggling act down pat now.

Even if things weren’t always as smooth as they are now between the trio, growing up in the spotlight and experiencing immense fame together, it’s clear from this performance that the brothers are going stronger than ever. Departing a bit from their more traditional pop sound, this song is a sweet and slow ballad, punctuated by an earworm chorus, with Marshmello rocking out on keys the whole time. Closing out the show with their performance of “Leave Before You Love Me,” with Marshmellow, that song lead into a mashup of “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “Remember This,” and “What A Man Gotta Do.” For their performance, the band was introduced by none other than Kelsea Ballerini, who is going on tour with them this summer for an epic country crossover. Check out the performance above and keep your eye on their upcoming tour dates.