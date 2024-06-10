With a string of projects already out, Joshua Bassett is finally ready to drop his debut studio album. Shortly after The Golden Years is uploaded to streaming platforms, the “Smoke Slow” singer will launch the supporting tour.

On July 30, Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour is set to takeover Phoenix, Arizona’s Arizona Financial Theatre. Across the US and UK stops, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alumnus is slated to perform a total of 40 shows with support from special guest Thomas Day.

Joshua Bassett’s artist presale will kick off on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. While the general sale will follow on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Continue below for the full tour schedule and official poster.