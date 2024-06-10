With a string of projects already out, Joshua Bassett is finally ready to drop his debut studio album. Shortly after The Golden Years is uploaded to streaming platforms, the “Smoke Slow” singer will launch the supporting tour.
On July 30, Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour is set to takeover Phoenix, Arizona’s Arizona Financial Theatre. Across the US and UK stops, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alumnus is slated to perform a total of 40 shows with support from special guest Thomas Day.
Joshua Bassett’s artist presale will kick off on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. While the general sale will follow on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Continue below for the full tour schedule and official poster.
Joshua Bassett’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Golden Years Tour
07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/01 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/02 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
08/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
08/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/09 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
08/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/28 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
08/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/01 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/16 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/17 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
09/19 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
09/20 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/23 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/25 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
09/29 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
10/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/03 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
10/05 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
10/06 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/07 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Joshua Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour poster
Initially, Thomas Day was only slated to join Bassett during the North American date as the poster states. However, Bassett took to Instagram to confirmed that Day will stay on for the entire tour.
The Golden Years is out 7/26 via Warner Records. Find more information here.