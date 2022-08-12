Joshua Bassett has premiered a new song, “Smoke Slow,” along with a video directed by himself and Michael J. Murphy. On the song, Bassett fawns over someone who seems to be happily in love with someone else. Still, he cherishes the moments he has with this person, understanding that they can’t be together at the time.

“All that we are is all that we’ll ever be ‘Cause he’s the one waitin’ at home / She holds my guitar as I pluck out a melody / There’s only so far we can go,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

In the video, Bassett is seen imagining happy, loving scenarios with a young woman as they navigate a house party. In real life, the woman’s boyfriend, played by Love, Victor‘s Michael Cimino, are seen enjoying moments of their own, as Bassett stands by, and smokes in the distance.

“This song is about savoring those moments together with a person you feel close to, but know you can’t be with,” said Bassett in a statement. “Since I couldn’t say it aloud, of course, I had to write a song about it – ha!”

