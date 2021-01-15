Joshua Bassett Spent The Day In The Hospital After Undergoing Surgery

Though today was a big day for his career, it didn’t end up being a particularly good one for Joshua Bassett. Though he released his new single “Lie Lie Lie” earlier today, a song that is inextricably linked right now with Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Drivers License,” but now the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared on Instagram that he’s had to spend the day in the ER. First he’s quick to clarify that his hospitalization isn’t related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that it did include surgery. Check out his full post below.

“welp… not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day… the ER!! (before you ask, no it’s not covid.) after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i’d just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i’d like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i’ve been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight ! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn!

much love to all!

joshy”

Everyone will be wishing him a safe procedure and a speedy recovery.