In early 2022, Joshua Bassett opened up about the impact of being associated with Olivia Rodrigo’s galactic debut song, “Drivers License.” Bassett disclosed to People that he had been diagnosed with septic shock and felt “depressed,” “stressed,” and “had a panic attack every single day.”

Although it would be reckless and irresponsible to speculate as to whether Bassett’s newly teased song, “The Golden Years,” is about Rodrigo, it is a wistful reflection on a love gone wrong.

“Four years gone by, in the blink of an eye,” Bassett sings while standing on a gusty Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California, in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. “We were young ’til we weren’t / It was fun ’til it hurt / Now, I’m terrified that I’ll never find love like yours.” Bassett captioned the video with the eyeballs emoji.

As of this writing, Bassett has not specified a release date for the song, but there is a pre-save link in his Instagram bio. His bio also reads, “[sunflower emoji] soon.”

The former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor last released “Just Love” last September. The compassionate ballad was accompanied by a self-directed video.

Watch Bassett’s “The Golden Years” snippet below.