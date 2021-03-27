A few weeks ago, Julia Michaels was walking the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards after being nominated for Song Of The Year for “If The World Was Ending” with her songwriting companion and real-life significant other JP Saxe. Michaels may have not won any awards, but she’s now gifting fans with new music. Once again teaming up with Saxe, Michaels shares her revved up single “All Your Exes,” her first new song of the year.

Over a teeming electric guitars, Michaels sings of imagining a world where her partner’s exes don’t exist. “I wanna live in a world where all your exes are dead / I wanna kill all the memories that you save in your head / Be the only girl that’s ever been in your bed,” she sings. While her lyrics are clearly pointed, Michaels said the track was meant to be “satirical glory mixed in with a little truth.”

The singer may be gracing late-night television and performing in front of stadiums, but it wasn’t always so easy for Michaels to sing in front of a crowd. In fact, she used to get such bad stage freight that she would have a full-on panic attack every night before taking the stage on tour, as she revealed in a Honda Backstage interview. What eventually helped her overcome her fears was the unbreakable bond she has with her fans, and the knowledge that there are people in the crowd singing along to every lyric of her music.

Listen to “All Your Exes” above.