Though she has yet to put out a full-length studio album, Julia Michaels has already worked with some of today’s biggest pop stars like Selena Gomez and Niall Horan and earned an impressive three Grammy nominations. After a few fruitful years, Michaels is finally gearing up for her debut studio album. Though she has yet to reveal the album’s title, Michaels is already drumming up anticipation for the release with a show-stopping performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The singer makes use of her small stage, projecting moving visuals on the screen behind her to offer a vibrant images alongside her cheerful tune. Micheals shimmies and twirls around her microphone stand while belting out lyrics about finally feeling secure in a relationship.

Michaels previously released a colorful video alongside the single, which she said took her out of her comfort zone. “A lot of my fans know me as the awkward uncoordinated girl that has too many feelings,” she had said at the time. “Well, I’m still that. But I got to shoot a music video where it was just me, in clothes that we’re so fun and way too tight and I loved every second of it! I’m still a long way from being a confident creature but I felt much closer to it when we shot this day.”

Watch Michaels’ “Lie Like This” performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers above.