Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum singer/songwriter Julia Michaels has released the standalone single “If You Need Me.” The emotional track will be featured upcoming second season of the powerful Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Michaels drew inspiration for the track from meeting with and hearing the stories of grief survivors who share their experiences in the Sorry For Your Loss official Facebook Group. “I wish I could fix it, I wish knew what to say / But everything feels like a lie these days / Don’t know how not to feel that way, oh / They’re reaching for reasons, it’s all gonna be okay,” she sings in the first few lines. Since the series began, the online group has formed into a place where a community has gathered to support each other and build connections.

Michaels said the support she saw from the online community was inspirational. “Even when someone is not with you, you can still feel them with you. I wanted the chorus to be “If you need me, I’m there”… even if I can’t physically be there, I’m still there. That can be about the person that isn’t visibly here anymore, and it can be about the community they have built within Sorry For Your Loss.”

On top of releasing music of her own, Michaels works behind-the-scenes as one of pop music’s prolific songwriters. She has co-written 21 chart-topping tracks. Some of her credits include Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Selena Gomez’s “Good for You” feat. A$AP Rocky, and other tracks by Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, and even Linkin Park.

Since branching out as a solo artist, Michaels has been making a name for herself as a robust musician by touring with artists like Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and P!NK.

Listen to “If You Need Me” above.