Julia Michaels’ ‘Inner Monologue: Part 2’ Has A Release Date

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels‘ Inner Monologue: Part 1 was one of the year’s most impressive EPs, and the prolific musician has already announced her follow-up. Inner Monologue: Part 2 is due out June 28 via Republic.
The announcement follows Michaels’ CMT Award win for Collaborative Video Of The Year for her song “Coming Home” with Keith Urban. In addition to her solo career, Michaels has also written some of the biggest pop hits of the last few years — pretty much every single off Justin Bieber‘s Purpose and the best of Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez‘s recent releases. Inner Monologue: Part 1 featured collaborations with Gomez and Niall Horan, and although the official track list hasn’t been shared yet, Part 2 is probably just as iconic.
Michaels is also getting ready to tour North America in support of her new EP. In October and November, she’s playing a lot of West Coast and Southern dates, including Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. Check out her full list of upcoming tour dates below.
10/16 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/19 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
10/20 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater Of Living Arts
10/26 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston
10/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/31 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
11/01 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/04 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/08 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/15 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/22 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa