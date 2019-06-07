Julia Michaels’ ‘Inner Monologue: Part 2’ Has A Release Date

Getty Image

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels‘ Inner Monologue: Part 1 was one of the year’s most impressive EPs, and the prolific musician has already announced her follow-up. Inner Monologue: Part 2 is due out June 28 via Republic.

The announcement follows Michaels’ CMT Award win for Collaborative Video Of The Year for her song “Coming Home” with Keith Urban. In addition to her solo career, Michaels has also written some of the biggest pop hits of the last few years — pretty much every single off Justin Bieber‘s Purpose and the best of Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez‘s recent releases. Inner Monologue: Part 1 featured collaborations with Gomez and Niall Horan, and although the official track list hasn’t been shared yet, Part 2 is probably just as iconic.

Michaels is also getting ready to tour North America in support of her new EP. In October and November, she’s playing a lot of West Coast and Southern dates, including Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. Check out her full list of upcoming tour dates below.

10/16 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/18 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/19 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

10/20 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater Of Living Arts

10/26 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston

10/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/31 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/01 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/04 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/08 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/15 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/22 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa