Justin Bieber Announces A 2020 Tour And Teases A New Single, ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber ended last week with a cryptic tease: He tweeted what appear to be release dates, writing, “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020.” Now, on Christmas Eve, Bieber has announced a 2020 tour. Additionally, a documentary series and a new song called “Yummy” will also be released over the next couple weeks: The docuseries arrives on December 31 and “Yummy” drops on January 3.

This news isn’t entirely unexpected: In October, Bieber shared a post suggesting that new material is on its way soon, writing in the image, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” The post was captioned, “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” Shortly before that, he shared a post that ready simply, “R&BIEBER.”

Although his most recent album, Purpose, came out in 2015, Bieber has had some new material this year. He teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Dan + Shay for “I Don’t Care” and “10,000 Hours,” respectively, and he featured on a remix of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

Find Bieber’s upcoming tour dates below.

05/14/2020 — Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17/2020 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

05/22/2020 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26/2020 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29/2020 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06/02/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05/2020 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13/2020 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/16/2020 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21/2020 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24/2020 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06/27/2020 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30/2020 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02/2020 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06/2020 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/08/2020 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13/2020 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15/2020 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07/21/2020 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25/2020 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27/2020 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29/2020 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06/2020 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08/2020 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12/2020 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14/2020 — Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

08/16/2020 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18/2020 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21/2020 — Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

08/24/2020 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26/2020 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01/2020 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03/2020 — Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/10/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17/2020 — Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26/2020 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

