Justin Bieber Announces A 2020 Tour And Teases A New Single, ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber ended last week with a cryptic tease: He tweeted what appear to be release dates, writing, “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020.” Now, on Christmas Eve, Bieber has announced a 2020 tour. Additionally, a documentary series and a new song called “Yummy” will also be released over the next couple weeks: The docuseries arrives on December 31 and “Yummy” drops on January 3.
This news isn’t entirely unexpected: In October, Bieber shared a post suggesting that new material is on its way soon, writing in the image, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” The post was captioned, “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” Shortly before that, he shared a post that ready simply, “R&BIEBER.”
Although his most recent album, Purpose, came out in 2015, Bieber has had some new material this year. He teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Dan + Shay for “I Don’t Care” and “10,000 Hours,” respectively, and he featured on a remix of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”
Find Bieber’s upcoming tour dates below.
05/14/2020 — Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17/2020 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
05/22/2020 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26/2020 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29/2020 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
06/02/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05/2020 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13/2020 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/16/2020 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21/2020 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24/2020 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
06/27/2020 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30/2020 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02/2020 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06/2020 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/08/2020 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13/2020 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15/2020 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
07/21/2020 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25/2020 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27/2020 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29/2020 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06/2020 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08/2020 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12/2020 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14/2020 — Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
08/16/2020 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18/2020 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21/2020 — Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
08/24/2020 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26/2020 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01/2020 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03/2020 — Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17/2020 — Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26/2020 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
