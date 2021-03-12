Justin Bieber Doesn’t Own A Phone

Justin Bieber has one of the most-followed Instagram accounts in the world; He’s currently in tenth place overall on the mobile-based platform with 166 million folks tuned into his page. Of all the people in the top ten, it’s possible that Bieber is the only one who doesn’t actually own a phone.

That revealed was made in a new Billboard profile of Bieber. The piece tracks some of Bieber’s daily routine, which includes checking in with his management, which he does with an iPad because he “does not possess a cellphone.” Bieber explained that this allows him to set boundaries, saying, “I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything. That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”

Bieber is actually far from the only music star who doesn’t have an iPhone (or Android device) in their pocket. In 2019, Earl Sweatshirt casually revealed that he doesn’t have a phone. The famously old-school Jack White also doesn’t have one, and in 2019, Ed Sheeran said he hadn’t had a phone in four years.

