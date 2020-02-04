Justin Bieber Says ‘People Don’t Know How Serious’ His Drug Use Was

Justin Bieber has been out of the spotlight for much of the past few years. Now, he is telling his story in the new Seasons documentary series. New episodes started coming out last month, and in the new fifth installment, Bieber discusses his history with drug use.

He said at one point, he was doing “everything,” saying, “There was a time when I was sipping lean, I was popping pills, I was doing Molly, shrooms, everything. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things.”

Bieber went on to note that the situation was more intense than people probably realize: “People don’t know how serious it got. I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me. ‘If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy.’ […] The truth is, I never had the tools. My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player. […] I decided to stop because I felt like I was, like, dying. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary.”

Watch the episode here.