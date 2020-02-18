Justin Bieber Gets In Touch With Nature In His Yearning New ‘ETA’ Video

After years of waiting, Justin Bieber has finally released his new album, Changes. The record, Bieber’s first since 2015, just came out this past Friday, and now he has returned with a new video for “ETA.”

In the clip, Bieber sings the song in a number of natural environments, as he is visually complemented by bright and colorful animated elements that add to the scene. On the track, Bieber sings about his excitement to see his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, with lyrics like, “Biting my nails, got me nervous, so anxious / See it’s one o’clock now / Noon felt like three hours ago.”

This video is the first in a series of new clips that are set to drop in the coming weeks, as Bieber wrote on Twitter that he is dropping a new video from Changes every Tuesday for the next four weeks, with “ETA” being first up. Beyond that, he is excited about what’s to come, as he tweeted yesterday, “Just finished a 2 hour meeting about goals and this Changes Tour. This is going to be incredible.”

The full “ETA” video is exclusive to Apple Music, so find the full thing here and watch a teaser clip above.

Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.