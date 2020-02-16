Justin Bieber delivered his fifth album, Changes, on Friday after a four-year wait. The 17-track effort served as the triumphant return for the pop star, one that finds him in a happy place after years of struggles and low moments. Bieber has been very open in sharing what the past four years have been like thanks to his docuseries Seasons, and in a recent sit down with Zane Lowe, he continued that trend and explained how he turned a corner thanks to another pop star.

In preparing to make his return, Bieber found himself facing a few fears in the process.

“I was dealing with a lot of fear… just even the process. What am I going to talk about again? Is it going to be received?” he said. Looking to conquer these fears, Bieber revealed that his surprise 2019 Coachella performance, where he shared the stage with Ariana Grande, injected a well-needed dose of confidence into him.

“I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage,” Bieber said. “Just kind of reminded me, ‘Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at.'”

It was also at this Coachella performance that Bieber first announced that work on his fifth album had begun. Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.