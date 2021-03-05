Justin Bieber is on the cusp of releasing a new full-length album, Justice. This is his sixth album, including a Christmas record, and he’s been slowly but surely teasing a focused new sound with emotional singles like “Holy,” “Lonely,” and “Anyone,” before sharing the full tracklist last week. A pre-order for the album includes details on collaborators like Khalid, Dominic Fike, and The Kid Laroi, and tonight he’s sharing a brand new video for the track “Hold On.”

In the clip, Bieber plays a boyfriend going through the horrible process of watching his girlfriend get diagnosed with cancer. He cries with her, and with her father, as they face the diagnosis, and eventually begins to despair over the mounting medical bills that are piling up. In an effort to pay off the debt, eventually he decides to rob a bank and ends up getting shot by the cops in the process. While still bleeding from the gunshot wound, he makes his way to the hospital where his girlfriend is dying, and collapses against her. Very dramatic and cinematic return to form for Bieber here, and the song manages to oscillate between balladry and upbeat chorus without ever feeling forced. If the rest of his album continues in the vein of the early singles, Bieber has catapulted himself into another echelon as a pop star. Watch above.