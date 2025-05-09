Justin Bieber Went To Iceland To Work On New Music

We’re now a few years removed from the latest Justin Bieber album, as Justice dropped in early 2021. Fans, naturally, have been craving a new LP since then, and the good news is that he’s been working on music lately. In March, he was spotted in a studio with Fred Again.. and Sekou. Well, he’s still at it: Earlier this week, Bieber took to Instagram to share some photos of himself recording at a picturesque studio.

Some wondered exactly where Bieber was. The photos don’t say explicitly where he was laying down tracks, but he did include an emoji of Iceland’s flag in the post’s caption. Furthermore, a comment from Flóki Studios reads, “We loved having you at Flóki Studios.”

Coincidentally, this news comes not long after Uproxx’s Philip Cosores visited Flóki Studios and its associated hotel Deplar Farm. Both are located in the Troll Peninsula in Northern Iceland.

Flóki Studios Director Wade Koeman explained the appeal of recording there, telling Uproxx, “I think some people, some artists, really excel and get into this place of creativity when all the distractions are gone. And that’s the idea of Flóki — you’re in the middle of nowhere in a place where, most of the time, you’ve never been. You’re just in this whole new environment and it’s beautiful and peaceful, yet it can be blizzarding and chaotic. It’s nature.”

He also said, “We want to be able to have it be accessible for the emerging artists that don’t have [a massive] budget,” but it clearly appeals to big-time acts like Bieber, too.

Read Uproxx’s feature on Flóki Studios and Deplar Farm here.