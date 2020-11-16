Justin Bieber was one of the most nominated artists at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards this weekend, as he and his work racked up seven nominations. He also took the stage to remind viewers of the big year he’s had by singing “Lonely” and “Holy.” The performance began with Bieber sitting at a nighttime bus stop as he sang “Lonely” while Blanco played a keyboard nearby. Then he launched into “Holy” by taking to a more traditional stage, surrounded by crucifix-shaped lights.

After the performance, Bieber shared a reflective Instagram post, writing, “Working on performances like this are fun because it takes a team! Teamwork is essential in accomplishing your dreams! I could have never pulled something like this off without a team. Look around you. Who do you see? Who’s holding you back? Who’s empowering you? Are you holding yourself back by the way you are treating those around you. Take a look only you know…”

Bieber picked up a win for The Male Artist Of 2020, while he was nominated for The Social Celebrity Of 2020, “Intentions” and his Ariana Grande collaboration “Suck With U” were up for The Song Of 2020, Changes was nominated for The Album Of 2020, and “Holy” was up for The Music Video Of 2020 and The Collaboration Of 2020.

Watch Bieber’s performance above, and find the full list of 2020 People’s Choice Awards winners here.