Justin Bieber will be trying out a new location for an upcoming concert. Thing is, it’s not part of the real world. Bieber teamed up with Wave, a leader in virtual entertainment, for an interactive virtual concert that’s set to occur later this month. The collaboration, entitled “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience,” will combine gaming, real-time motion-capture, and live musical performances. He will also perform songs from his 2021 album Justice.

Thanks to Wave’s technology, Bieber will turn into a digital avatar as he performs an entire live show from a virtual world for the very first time. Viewers will be able to appear on stage with him at certain times as well as influence his performance and environment in real time. “I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” Bieber said about the upcoming performance. “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

The concert will air on November 18 at 6pm PST/9pm EST and people can sign up on wave.watch to experience the event for free. Rebroadcasts will occur on November 20 at 8pm PST/11pm EST and November 21 at 11pm PST/2pm EST. The United Kingdom, Europe, and South America will receive a rebroadcast on November 21 at 7pm GMT while Australia, Asia, and the Pacific’s own will air that same day at 3pm AEDT.

You can read more about the upcoming interactive experience on Wave’s website here.