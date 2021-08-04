Morgan Wallen’s use of a racial slur and subsequent fall from grace was one of the biggest music stories of the past few months, but it seems Justin Bieber didn’t hear about it: Today, he gave Wallen’s music a co-sign before deleting his post and apologizing.

Bieber shared a screenshot of Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” from Dangerous: The Double Album playing on a music app and wrote, “Love this album.” Not long after that, presumably upon learning about what Wallen’s been up to lately, he deleted the Instagram Story. Then, in response to a comment about Bieber sharing the song, he wrote, “honestly i had no idea he was saying those racist things, i deleted it, I’m sorry :(.”

Justin Bieber shows love to Morgan Wallen’s album ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ in new Instagram story: “Love this album” pic.twitter.com/kPlpMEZh06 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2021

Justin Bieber has deleted his Instagram story and apologizes for posting it: “honestly i had no idea he was saying those racist things, i deleted it, I’m sorry :(“ pic.twitter.com/dcKrpNh6nz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2021

It seems completely possible that Bieber missed the whole Wallen controversy, considering he said back in March that he doesn’t own a phone and instead uses an iPad for some tasks. Indeed, based on the layout of the music app in Bieber’s screenshot, it looks like he was listening on a tablet. Bieber previously said of his lack of phone, “I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything. That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”